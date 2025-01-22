La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.07 and traded as high as $45.66. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 321,484 shares changing hands.
La-Z-Boy Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.
