La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.07 and traded as high as $45.66. La-Z-Boy shares last traded at $45.44, with a volume of 321,484 shares changing hands.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.