Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.64.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus Stock Up 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Merus by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Merus by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

