Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.64.
Several brokerages have recently commented on MRUS. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRUS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
Merus Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.10. Merus has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $61.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The company had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merus
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.