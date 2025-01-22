General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

General Steel Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSIH – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. General Steel shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

General Steel Holdings, Inc engages in the business of cell research, development, storage, and cell culture service in the People's Republic of China. General Steel Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

