Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $87,200.00 billion for the quarter.
Republic Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %
Republic Bancorp stock opened at $69.14 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $80.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.56.
Republic Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Heather V. Howell sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $113,142.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,544.33. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Republic Bancorp Company Profile
Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.
