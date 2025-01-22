Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of EKSO opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Ekso Bionics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 83.09% and a negative net margin of 62.95%. The business had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

