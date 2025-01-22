JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT) Stock Price Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.79) and last traded at GBX 468.76 ($5.78). Approximately 142,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 248,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466.50 ($5.75).
JPMorgan European Discovery Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 445.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 455.05. The firm has a market cap of £561.91 million, a P/E ratio of 1,802.93 and a beta of 1.24.
JPMorgan European Discovery (LON:JEDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported GBX 10.72 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. JPMorgan European Discovery had a net margin of 79.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%.
JPMorgan European Discovery Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan European Discovery Company Profile
JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
