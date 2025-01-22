Financial Stocks To Watch Today – January 20th

JPMorgan Chase & Co., iShares Bitcoin Trust, and UnitedHealth Group are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks refer to shares of companies operating in the financial services sector, including banks, insurance companies, and investment firms. These stocks are generally linked to the performance of the broader economy and are influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes, and economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $259.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,629,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,107,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.52. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $260.62.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ:IBIT traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.62. 70,436,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,819,953. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.51.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $510.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,462,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,531. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

