Top Bank Stocks To Follow Now – January 20th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Citigroup, and Intuit are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks refer to shares of publicly-traded financial institutions that represent ownership in a bank or banking organization. Investors can purchase bank stocks through the stock market, and their value fluctuates based on the performance of the bank, economic conditions, interest rates, and other factors affecting the financial industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

QQQ traded up $8.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $521.74. The stock had a trading volume of 51,701,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,197,722. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $492.12. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.16 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

NYSE:JPM traded up $5.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.46. 17,629,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,107,328. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $165.24 and a 12 month high of $260.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 44,307,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,125,426. The stock has a market cap of $357.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $48.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE C traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.05. The company had a trading volume of 22,070,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,393,282. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $151.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.54.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $604.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,995. The business’s fifty day moving average is $646.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.77. The company has a market cap of $169.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit has a twelve month low of $557.29 and a twelve month high of $714.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

