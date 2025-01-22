tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 1,203,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 357,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
tinyBuild Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of -0.43.
About tinyBuild
tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.
