tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

tinyBuild, Inc. (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 1,203,294 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 357,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

tinyBuild Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.56 million, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of -0.43.

About tinyBuild

Founded in 2013, tinyBuild (AIM: TBLD) is a global video games publisher and developer, with a catalogue of more than 70 premium titles across different genres. tinyBuild’s strategy is to focus on its own intellectual property (IP) to build multi-game and multimedia franchises, in partnership with developers.

tinyBuild is headquartered in the USA with operations stretching across the Americas and Europe.

