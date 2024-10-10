SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
SEAC stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.96. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.30.
SeaChange International Company Profile
