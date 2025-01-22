Analysts Set e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) PT at $169.06

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of ELF opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.95. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total transaction of $122,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $4,293,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

