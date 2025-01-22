Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.04. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $35.66 million for the quarter.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

