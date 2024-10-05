StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBNK opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a PE ratio of 45.68 and a beta of 0.61. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.62.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

Institutional Trading of Territorial Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

