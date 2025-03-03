Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Acquires £10,027.05 in Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) insider Tracy Watkinson purchased 18,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £10,027.05 ($12,639.67).

Time Finance Stock Performance

Shares of TIME opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.66) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 61.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 57.90. Time Finance plc has a one year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.45) and a one year high of GBX 66.89 ($0.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of £47.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Time Finance (LON:TIME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 3.24 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Time Finance had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Time Finance plc will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Time Finance Company Profile

Time Finance’s purpose is to help UK businesses thrive and survive through the provision of flexible funding facilities.

Time offers a multi-product range for SMEs concentrating on Asset, Loan and Invoice Finance. While focused on being an ‘own-book’ lender, Time does retain the ability to broke-on deals where appropriate, enabling it to optimize business levels through market and economic cycles.

