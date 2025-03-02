iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Stock Performance
OTCMKTS IEMMF remained flat at $84.38 on Friday. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $84.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.47.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares IV Public Limited Company - iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.