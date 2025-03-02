Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the January 31st total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phio Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,623,802. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.53. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHIO

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.