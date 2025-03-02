Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
FOF stock remained flat at $12.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,751. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.25%.
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
