Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the January 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

FOF stock remained flat at $12.37 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,751. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 8.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 21,433 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 80,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 32,794 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

