Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Sells £433,919.98 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew King sold 35,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,222 ($15.40), for a total transaction of £433,919.98 ($546,980.94).

Andrew King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mondi alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Andrew King bought 26 shares of Mondi stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,161 ($14.64) per share, for a total transaction of £301.86 ($380.51).

Mondi Stock Performance

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,227.54 ($15.47) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,217.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,297.24. Mondi plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,134.50 ($14.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,618 ($20.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($20.17) to GBX 1,550 ($19.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mondi

About Mondi

(Get Free Report)

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.