Intech Investment Management LLC Has $4.32 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NOC traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $466.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,362. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.12.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

