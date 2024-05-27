IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 806.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $229.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

View Our Latest Report on IQV

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.