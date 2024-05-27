Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 218,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1932 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

