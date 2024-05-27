Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Camden Property Trust worth $15,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

CPT opened at $103.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $82.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

