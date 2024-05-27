Siacoin Price Tops $0.0072 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $410.04 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,858.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.06 or 0.00716097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00123218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00207918 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00057235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00092703 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,312,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,286,647,807 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

