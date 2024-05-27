Siacoin Price Tops $0.0072 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 27th. Siacoin has a total market cap of $410.04 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,858.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.06 or 0.00716097 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00123218 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00008637 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00046514 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.16 or 0.00207918 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00057235 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00092703 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,312,645,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,286,647,807 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
