Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $452,000 Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

