Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 30.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1,924.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNX opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.13 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. Sell-side analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

