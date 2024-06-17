Compound Tops 24-Hour Volume of $39.88 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $428.90 million and $39.88 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $51.31 or 0.00077797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00024512 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010755 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,358,512 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,358,506.69324303 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.40637507 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 500 active market(s) with $38,560,139.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.