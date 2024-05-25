Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 690.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Match Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $29.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Stories

