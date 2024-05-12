VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.99.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.