VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $305,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of WMB stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.99.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.42.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WMB
About Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Williams Companies
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.