Northwest Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $25.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $27.06. The company has a market capitalization of $927.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

