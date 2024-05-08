Simmons Bank Has $12.19 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,971 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $115.90. 9,912,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,718,951. The company has a market cap of $456.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

