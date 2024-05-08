Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VB. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,054. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.72. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

