Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Trimmed by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 224,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 205,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.15. 3,162,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,214,497. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

