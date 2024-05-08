Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Raised by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,878 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 5.4% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,547,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,692. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The company has a market capitalization of $130.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.