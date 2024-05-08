Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,606 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF makes up 0.6% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $95.53. The stock had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,416. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $99.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

