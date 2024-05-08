Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,055 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,476,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP remained flat at $48.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 618,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,852. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

