Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 507 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $542.30. 706,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,816. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $558.34. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

