Simmons Bank Acquires 5,096 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 66,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,095,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,058,000 after acquiring an additional 156,289 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,804,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $38.88. 3,837,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,216,987. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $39.73.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

