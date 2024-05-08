Simmons Bank Has $3.81 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Simmons Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 491,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $64.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,666. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

