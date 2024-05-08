Simmons Bank Sells 1,150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Simmons Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after buying an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,375,000 after buying an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,488,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.57. 1,030,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,605. The stock has a market cap of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average of $150.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

