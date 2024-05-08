Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Trading Up 5.9%

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.24. 361,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 962,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hawaiian Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $684.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($2.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $645.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.24 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.90% and a negative return on equity of 301.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hawaiian in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Ontario, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

