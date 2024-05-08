National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,330,496 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 971,891 shares.The stock last traded at $14.84 and had previously closed at $17.87.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, National Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $506.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in National Vision by 64.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 53,394 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in National Vision by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 184,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 31,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 133,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

