Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 1,704 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.58. 4,013,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728,024. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

