Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,185,000 after purchasing an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after acquiring an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,674,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,644,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.99. 682,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,624. The company has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.14 and its 200-day moving average is $165.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

