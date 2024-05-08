7,390 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,710,737 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

