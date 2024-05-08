Seele-N Tops One Day Trading Volume of $144.04 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $489,676.30 and $144.04 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009308 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011617 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001466 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.73 or 0.99922843 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012992 BTC.
- BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008036 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000058 BTC.
About Seele-N
SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.
Buying and Selling Seele-N
