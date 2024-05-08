Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

