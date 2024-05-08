Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Cut to C$310.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$320.00 to C$310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$306.00 to C$304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$315.00 to C$325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$317.77.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Shares of BYD traded down C$1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$264.28. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$286.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$277.75. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$225.86 and a 52-week high of C$324.75.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 2.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Group Services will post 6.5265983 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boyd Group Services

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.