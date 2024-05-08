DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at CIBC

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded DRI Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.50.

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN traded up C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.40. 35,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.22. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$17.43.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

