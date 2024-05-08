Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,984,853 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141,646 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of UnitedHealth Group worth $3,143,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,636 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,933 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,489 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.88. 1,244,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,577. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $460.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $481.45 and a 200 day moving average of $511.98.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

