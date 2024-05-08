Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,473,686 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,246,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,473,686 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,985,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 60,207,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Pfizer by 219.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,696 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,984,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pfizer by 38.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,028,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,846 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 17,509,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,287,816. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a PE ratio of -466.42, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

